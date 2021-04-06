One royal family member is reportedly playing the ‘peacemaker’ between Prince Harry and Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Fab Four are undoubtedly the most talked-about people in the world, with Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making headline news for everything from their cool fashion looks to their children and sweet family moments.

Both couples have made particular headlines recently following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke out about their relationship with the Cambridges.

The two couples have been surrounded by speculation of fallouts and feuds for years, but this is the first time that either couple has broken their silence.

While Meghan explained how the story of her and Kate was falsely reported and twisted by the press, Prince Harry opened up about his relationship with his brother William, explaining that they are ‘on different paths’ but ‘time heals all things’.

‘As I’ve said before, I love William to bits,’ Prince Harry explained in the interview. ‘He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. We have a shared experience, but we are on different paths.’

Since the interview, there have been reports that William was left upset by the drama and that he and Harry ‘have opened communication channels’. There have since been reports however that these conversations have sadly been ‘unproductive’.

It was reported by The Sun, that cousin and close friend to both brothers, Zara Tindall, has stepped into the royal drama, playing the role of ‘peacemaker’ along with her husband Mike Tindall over the past year.

The brothers are set to unveil a statue of their mother, the late Princess Diana, this summer together, so a reunion is expected to be imminent.

We will continue to update this story.