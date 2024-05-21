George, Charlotte and Louis have the sweetest nickname for King Charles
It's pretty regal
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have an adorable nickname for King Charles — which also happens to be quite a regal one.
George, Charlotte and Louis have apparently always called Charles "Grandpa Wales," according to the Mirror. While the children's dad Prince William has now taken over the Prince of Wales title from his dad, that's what Charles was known as when the little ones were born. Seems like it stuck.
This tidbit has come out of the woodwork after King Charles and Queen Camilla each received a new nickname this week as part of the Chelsea Flower Show.
A group of children who created the "RHS No Adults Allowed Garden" for the show gave Charles the nickname "King of the Compost" and Camilla the nickname "Queen of the Bees." They even made them badges that proudly displayed the royal couple's new monikers.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales
A photo posted by princeandprincessofwales on
As for George, 10, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, they don't just dole out the nicknames — they're also very much on the receiving end of them, too.
George's in particular is pretty hilarious. Circa 2019, according to the Mirror, the little boy's classmates were calling him "PG," which are the initials of "Prince George." His parents Kate and William loved this nickname, but they took it a step further, calling him "Tips," as in "PG Tips." Apparently, George's school friends and family members still call him this to date.
Charlotte has two sweet nicknames that we know of, per the Express, with one being on the more traditional side: Lottie. The second, however, is definitely more out of left field. In 2019, William called his daughter the French word "Mignonette" at the Chelsea Flower Show — which roughly translates as "cutie" or "sweet one."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
The Express also previously reported that Prince Louis is known by close family members as "Lou Lou." Aww!
Meanwhile, the Wales children alternately call their dad "Pops" or "Papa," but have also been known to jokingly refer to him as "Poachy" in reference to a radio show they once listened to on the way to school. Go figure!
-
Ryan Reynolds has finally addressed the Taylor Swift Marvel rumours
Is she joining the MCU?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Anya Taylor-Joy says she was 'thrown into a car' for Mad Max stunts despite not having a driving licence
She loved it, she says.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate is working on one project amid cancer diagnosis
It's one that's close to her heart.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Louis' hilarious gift to King Charles that puts a 'spring in his step'
The monarch is said to love the sweet present from his grandchildren
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The internet is amazed by Princess Charlotte's royal resemblance in new birthday photo
The little royal is 9 today!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Charlotte has a very impressive secret talent that makes Kate 'very happy'
The 8-year-old has so many talents!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Louis is the one family member who can make Kate 'lose her cool,' says astrologer
He's quite cheeky
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The sweet detail you may have missed in Prince Louis' surprise birthday portrait
Adorable.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Kate advised to change popular birthday tradition for Louis after royal controversy
"The conspiracy theories will continue anyway."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince William is determined not to repeat Princess Diana's parenting 'regrets'
"His children's needs come before royal duty."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince George had a strange link to his cousin Archie before he was born
This is so funny
By Iris Goldsztajn