The Prince and Princess of Wales are “reconnecting and closer than ever”

The Princess of Wales has been absent from royal life in 2024, taking a temporary step back from her duties as she undergoes treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

The 42-year-old confirmed her diagnosis in a video message earlier this year, asking for "time, space and privacy" while she completes her preventative chemotherapy.

As the mother of three focuses on her recovery in private, she has been supported by a solid network of loved ones. Most notably, her husband Prince William, who Kate has credited as "a great source of comfort and reassurance".

According to recent reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales are "closer than ever" after the past few difficult months, with William spending as much time as possible in Windsor with his wife and children.

This has only increased this month, with the upcoming general election forcing the royal family to postpone many of their public engagements.

“The royal family will - in accordance with normal procedure - postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign," read the statement from Buckingham Palace. "Their Majesties send their sincere apologies to any of those who may be affected as a result."

“The announcement that the royals won’t be able to work as much has been unexpected, but it will allow Kate and William to spend more time together,” a source explained to Us Weekly. “They’ve been reconnecting and are closer than ever.”

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to royal duties, but it is thought that it could be as late as 2025. And when Kate does return, it has been reported that it might not be in the same capacity.

"[The Princess of Wales'] role may look very different," the source via Us Weekly recently reported, adding that she “may never come back in the role that people saw her in before."

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy," read the Princess of Wales' statement in March. "And I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

We will continue to update this story.