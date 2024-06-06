Prince William just gave an unexpected update about Princess Kate's recovery
The Princess of Wales shared a moving video in March announcing that she had been diagnosed with cancer, after weeks of speculation over her ongoing health issues. Kate had abdominal surgery in January, and her absence from public life fuelled 'wild conspiracy theories' about her recovery. In response, Kate released a video statement explaining that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy and would be stepping away from public duties for the foreseeable future.
Following the announcement, Prince William took some time off from royal engagements to support Kate and their young family, and has slowly returned to work in recent weeks. Although he hasn't shared too many details about his wife's recovery, he did thank well wishers for their kind words during a trip to Newcastle in May.
This week, however, William gave an unexpected update about Kate, almost three months after she shared details about her diagnosis and treatment. On Wednesday 5th June, William attended a D-Day event in Portsmouth where he spoke to veterans who had gathered to mark the 80th anniversary of the historic operation during World War II. When one veteran asked Prince William how Kate was feeling, he replied: "She is better, thanks. She would've loved to be here today."
William was joined by King Charles and Queen Camilla, and he also read an extract from a D-Day soldier's diary during an address to the crowd. He went on to say: "We will always remember those who served and those who waved them off. The mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters who watched their loved ones go into battle, unsure if they would ever return. Today we remember the bravery of those who crossed this sea to liberate Europe. Those who ensured that Operation Overlord was a success. And those who waited for their safe return."
Prince William arrived in Normandy today, Thursday 6th June, where he is again joined by the King and Queen - marking the monarch's first overseas trip since his own cancer diagnosis was made public in February.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
