Why Archie is behind Harry and Meghan's refusal to 'leave the US'
It has been almost five years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were stepping down as working royals. The couple relocated to the US and settled in Montecito, California, where they now live with their two young children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.
Since their departure from royal life, Harry and Meghan have taken on a number of new ventures - from their Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan, to the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. However, following his admissions of past drug use in the controversial memoir Spare, Harry's US visa has been thrown into question with one think tank pushing for transparency with when it comes to the legitimacy of his residency.
In recent weeks, speculation that the Sussexes may return to the UK has been growing, particularly given that Prince William and Princess Kate have offered some public olive branches. But in a report for The Express, one insider claimed that the Sussexes don't see leaving the US as 'an option' - and it has a lot to do with their young son. The source claimed: "There are no plans for them to move from the US. Harry and Meghan feel at home in California, and they won't be leaving there without a fight... Meghan is a US citizen, and Archie has just started a new school, so to leave the place they call home isn't even an option."
Apparently, a number of their A-list friends are 'tempting' them to return to the UK, but the source added that Harry and Meghan have a 'very good legal team' - which they feel is important given that President-elect Trump has stated that he 'wouldn't protect' the Prince as he 'betrayed the Queen'. The insider continued: "They have a lot of support behind them to ensure that they will be able to remain in the United States."
