Lawyer warns Prince Harry that his drugs admission could affect his US visa
He wants to make the Duke's visa application public
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) relocated to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their senior royal roles.
The couple have spoken about their decision to leave the UK, detailing the pressures they faced from the British press, as well as their fractured relationships with other members of the family (opens in new tab), in their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab).
The Duke of Sussex also opened up about everything from his childhood, to processing his grief following the death of his mother, the late Princess Diana, to his difficulties with Camilla, Queen Consort (opens in new tab) in his memoir, Spare.
However, his admission that he has taken drugs in the past could impact his US visa according to one lawyer.
In his book, Harry said that he had used experimental drugs (opens in new tab) to help him deal with the loss of his mother, and also shared an anecdote about taking magic mushrooms at Courteney Cox's house (opens in new tab).
Now, US lawyer Samuel Dewey - speaking on behalf of conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation - has told Express.co.uk (opens in new tab) that this admission could impact Harry's visa if he had not declared it to authorities.
Dewey is campaigning for his visa application to be made public as he claims he is concerned that the Duke might have received 'preferential treatment'.
According to US immigration law, failure to declare drug use could result in deportation or a permanent ban from applying for citizenship.
While Dewey claims the foundation is not interested in whether or not Harry should get a waiver, he believes the details should be made public as 'if improper treatment has been given that's a huge concern as it relates to the enforcement of the law'.
It is unclear what visa Harry holds in the US, or the information related to his application as the details remain confidential as per the US Customs and Border Protection authorities and the State Department.
Prince Harry has not yet commented.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Selena Gomez has addressed the situation with Hailey Bieber for the first time
"This isn't what I stand for."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Trust us—these sun creams are so good you'll actually *want* to apply them every day
There's not an SPF out there we haven't tested
By Katie Thomas
-
Gisele Bündchen discusses her 'tough' divorce from Tom Brady
"You imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
George, Charlotte and Louis were sent a hilarious pre-coronation gift
They must have laughed so much when they saw this
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Eugenie has "found a stronger voice" in recent years, expert says
She's growing into her own
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton 'had to take a fertility test' before marrying Prince William, claims royal author
The controversial claim was made in a new book about the monarchy
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Oprah accused of 'distancing' herself from Harry and Meghan with coronation comment
She spoke about the couple in a recent interview
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Royal fans are all saying the same thing about this photo of baby King Charles
We can't unsee it!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate popped up in the background of an adorable Middleton family photo
Dawww
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Kate Middleton 'asserted her authority' over Prince William
The Princess of Wales 'wants to be perceived in a powerful way'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry asked to give a month's notice if planning to return to the UK
The Duke of Sussex's travel plans must be submitted in advance
By Jadie Troy-Pryde