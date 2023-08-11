Why Prince George could take a completely different name when he becomes King

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There are a number of rules and traditions that members of the royal family follow when it comes to etiquette, including how women must walk down stairs and when the children must start bowing to their seniors.

However, the many laws and traditions behind royal title changes often surprise royal fans the most. There's a reason why Princess Charlotte will never become a Duchess, and Prince Louis almost didn't get a title at all when he was born.

Following the Queen's death in September 2022, a number of titles shifted for the working royals. When Charles was officially announced as King, Prince William and Kate Middleton inherited the Prince and Princess of Wales titles, and Prince George became the second in line to the British throne.

As a result, questions about George's future as monarch have arisen, and while some experts have claimed that he will never be King, it was reported that his parents only recently shared the details of his position with him in order to protect his childhood.

But what many don't know is that when the day does come for George to take on the important royal role, he may not be referred to as King George.

In fact, he could choose to go by another name if he wishes as there is a tradition of British monarchs changing their first names. Queen Victoria was actually christened Alexandrina, and her son, Prince Albert Edward, chose King Edward VII when he was coronated.

George may decide to opt for Alexander or Louis, given that they are his middle names - although it is unlikely that he will choose the latter due to the fact that his little brother also shares that moniker.

Referred to as the monarch's Regnal name, it is up to the individual if they would like to be known as something other than their birth or christened name. However in recent years, monarchs have decided against it; when the late Queen Elizabeth II was coronated she chose to retain her name, and King Charles followed suit when he was made King.

While the tradition could be revived by the young Prince one day, other experts believe that he may keep George as a nod to his great-great-grandfather, King George VI.

Ahead of Charles' coronation earlier this year, there was speculation that he himself may opt for George - given the name's meaning within the family.

Back in 2005, former Buckingham Palace Press Spokesperson Dickie Arbiter told the BBC: "It would not just be a tribute to [Charles'] grandfather, but a sort of loving memory to his late grandmother, whom he absolutely adored.

"When she died in 2002, he was absolutely devastated."

We'll have to wait and see what he decides!