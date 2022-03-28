Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Handmade cards by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis reveal how the late Princess is very much part of the family

As Prince Charles wrote in a sweet Instagram post yesterday, as we celebrate Mother’s Day it’s important to think of those who can’t be with their mothers.

Was the Prince of Wales thinking of his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, who will no doubt be missing their own mother, the late Princess Diana?

We can only speculate, but what we do know is that William makes sure that Princess Diana is very much a part of Mother’s Day celebrations within his own family.

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared touching homemade cards that their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had created for their late grandmother.

Charlotte’s card had a particularly poignant message, reading: “Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on mother’s day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte xxxxxxxxx”. The Princess, then five, decorated the message with a big, colourful drawing of a heart and butterfly stickers.

Prince George, then seven year’s old, wrote a similarly heartfelt message: “Dear granny Diana, Happy happy Mother’s Day. I love you very much and think of you always, sending lots of love from George xxxxx.”

Prince Louis, then only two, created a signed card with wildlife stickers and a painted-in heart.

The second half of the Cambridge’s post, which was split across two Tweets, read: “For those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging. Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William. Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day.”

Prince William has previously spoken about how he makes sure Princess Diana is part of his children’s lives.

In the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, William said he constantly talks to his kids about “Granny Diana” so that they know “there are two grandmothers in their lives”.

He continued: “It’s hard because obviously Catherine didn’t know her so she cannot really provide that level of detail, so I regularly put George and Charlotte to bed, talk about her and just try to remind them that there are two grandmothers, there were two grandmothers in their lives. So it’s important that they know who she was and that she existed.”

Now that William and Kate are back from their royal tour of the Caribbean, we hope the family enjoyed spending Mother’s Day together as they celebrated both the Duchess and her late mother in law.