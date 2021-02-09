A sweet video of Princess Charlotte copying Kate Middleton is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their roles elevated over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

Whether it’s Prince William and Kate Middleton borrowing the Queen’s Sandringham home as their office and their new secret puppy or the family’s recent snow day at their Anmer Hall home where they have been isolating, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

This week, it was 5-year-old Princess Charlotte who made headlines as a sweet video of the miniature royal copying her mother went viral.

The video merges together video clips of Kate at a royal engagement via Zoom and Princess Charlotte on her first day at school, with both royals twirling their hair with their hands.

So, yes, it looks like Princess Charlotte has picked up the sweet habit from her mother, often spotted playing with her ponytail.

‘Like mother like daughter,’ posted one Twitter user as they shared the video. ‘Watch till the end to see adorable mom and daughter fixing their ponytail. So cute.’

‘Lovely girls!’, one user commented on the TikTok version of the video, with another posting: ‘Two beautiful princesses’.

Well, this is lovely.