Princess Diana Once Made a Chillingly Accurate ‘Prediction’ About Prince William

Princess Diana made a surprisingly accurate prediction about Prince William's royal future, and her comments are now coming to light. The late royal spoke about the heir's importance to the monarchy, and why the future King is an asset to the family.

Former royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared some of Princess Diana's musings in a new report for the Mirror. She explained that the former Princess of Wales once said the following words to her: "William’s alright. The country is very lucky to have William." The expert then added: "I think she was bang on."

Bond also believes that the direction William is taking the Royal Family in is a very positive one. She continued: "Clearly, William is doing something very right. His informal, approachable way of going about his work is resonating with the public. Even the way he talks is different to previous generations... He’ll pose for selfies with the crowds, he’ll even work the camera for them if they get flustered! All this adds up to a prince and future King who seems reasonably in touch — despite his privileged status."

Jennie's perspective rings absolutely true for anyone who's been following the news around the Prince of Wales lately. William and his wife, Princess Kate, were just honoured with their very own spot on the TIME100 Philanthropy list for this year, for their work towards "modernising royal philanthropy." And William himself has previously spoken up about his desire to bring the royals firmly into the 21st century.

"I can only describe what I'm trying to do, and that's I'm trying to do it differently and I'm trying to do it for my generation. And to give you more of an understanding around it, I'm doing it with maybe a smaller R in the royal, if you like, that's maybe a better way of saying it," the Prince said while in Cape Town for the 2024 Earthshot Prize.

"It's more about impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening, and helping people. And I'm also going to throw empathy in there as well, because I really care about what I do. It helps impact people's lives. And I think we could do with some more empathetic leadership around the world."