Royal fans can’t get over this adorable new video of Princess Charlotte

She does sound very grown up

Ahead of their historic win at the Women’s Euro’s 2022 final on Sunday, England’s Lionesses received one particularly cute good luck message.

Princess Charlotte appeared alongside her dad, the Duke of Cambridge, in a personal video message posted on the Cambridge’s Twitter account. After her father finished speaking, Charlotte chimed in with, “Good luck, I hope you win. Bye!” And royal fans can’t get enough.

“Oh this is so adorable my heart can’t take it!” wrote one fan. “I want to be her bff” said another.

Other fans commented on her very “grown up” voice, with several enjoying hearing her accent. “Her little British voice. So adorable ❤️.” said one commenter.

While she is often compared to her Great Grandmother, the Queen, this time Charlotte was compared to other royal relatives. “She is so sweet and eloquent. Graceful like her mom,” wrote one Tweeter, while another commented: “Her little voice is precious. She is so beautiful like mum and Diana.”

It’s not the first time Princess Charlotte has delighted royal fans with a video on social media. In 2020, the Cambridge children interviewed Sir David Attenborough, putting their most pressing wildlife questions to the British national treasure.

“I like spiders, do you like spiders too?” said Princess Charlotte. Meanwhile, older brother George asked David which animal might next become extinct, and Prince Louis, aged just two, asked, “What animal do you like?”

With family pets like Orla, their cocker spaniel, and Marvin, their hamster, it’s no wonder that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are David Attenborough fans. George and Charlotte are also keen horse riders — a hobby they take after their Great Grandmother, the Queen.

As Charlotte and her brothers get used to life in front of a camera, we hope we get to see more video appearances soon.