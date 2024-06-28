Bridgerton season three officially landed on Netflix this month, with the highly-anticipated instalment - following the popular love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, dominating the headlines ever since.

Yes, from the resurgence of regency core and Francesca Bridgerton’s surprise recasting , to Nicola Coughlan’s empowering words about nudity, Bridgerton has been all anyone can talk about.

Not to mention, its affect on the country, with recent reports showing that the Bridgerton universe has added a whopping £250 million to the UK economy.

And with the leading love story for the show's fourth season already selected, and a potential royal cameo in the works , this shows no signs of slowing down.

This week, it was the Netflix show's cast that made headlines, amid reports of an IRL Bridgerton romance.

Yes, really. Two season three stars have long been rumoured to be dating, and this week, with a sweet public display of affection, the duo appeared to confirm the speculation.

The stars in question? Bessie Carter, the actress behind the role of Prudence Featherington, and Sam Phillips, a newcomer on the Bridgerton cast who made his debut in season three as Lord Alfred Debling.

Rumours around Carter and Phillips' reported relationship first started in November 2023, with the pair photographed together on the red carpet at London's Wonka premiere with Carter's A-list parents, Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter.

And while the Bridgerton stars have not vocally confirmed the rumours, they were spotted on a recent visit to Sussex last week, photographed kissing during a walk around the county.

This comes amid reports from Bridgerton insiders that the two actors have moved in together.

Will a Prudence Featherington-Lord Alfred Debling relationship be on the cards? Only time will tell.

Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips have not responded to reports of their relationship.

We will continue to update this story.