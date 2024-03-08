One royal family member is set to feature in a new romantic comedy
The royal family is the most talked-about in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors never failing to make headlines.
Yes, from Princess Kate's "disappearance" and rumoured return to duties, to King Charles and Queen Camilla's temporary step back, the royal family is all anyone can talk about right now.
This week, it was Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, who made headlines, as it was revealed in a surprising twist that she would be appearing in an upcoming film.
Yes, this is not a drill.
The 64-year-old royal is part of the cast for Hallmark film, An American in Austen, following a Mr Darcy loving librarian who wakes up in Pride and Prejudice, with Fergie playing the very fitting role of "The Duchess".
This is not the first time that the Duchess of York has appeared on the big screen, previously making cameos in Friends and The Vicar of Dibley.
Her appearance in An American in Austen is an important one however, with fans taking the role as reassurance that the Duchess is feeling well after her recent health issues.
The Duchess of York opened up about her skin cancer diagnosis earlier this year, posting a statement to social media.
"I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer," the Duchess posted to Instagram. "My second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.
"Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I'm in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support," she later added, explaining that she was "resting with family at home now" and "feeling blessed to have their love and support".
An American in Austen is available to watch now on Hallmark Channel.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
