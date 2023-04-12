The Queen had some 'very sharp' words for William when his parenting went against royal tradition

The late Queen Elizabeth II was known for her traditional approach to royal life, from dress codes (opens in new tab) to dinner rules (opens in new tab).

According to many biographers, she was often surprised by how Prince William and Kate Middleton ripped up the royal rule book. At their 2011 wedding, the Queen was said to be 'shocked' that Kate decided to do her own makeup on the big day (opens in new tab), and she also 'couldn't get her head around' the fact that the Prince and Princess of Wales spent so much time in their home kitchen (opens in new tab) with their three young children.

William is also known to break royal protocol by travelling overseas with his family (opens in new tab). While heirs are usually expected to fly separately in order to protect the line of succession, the Prince decided that he would fly with his wife and his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis despite the fact that the little ones are second, third and fourth in line to the throne respectively.

Apparently, the Wales' were given a special royal pardon by the Queen after the birth of Prince George in 2013. William reportedly asked his grandmother if he would be permitted to travel with his young son on a royal tour to Australia and New Zealand the following year and the then-monarch agreed.

However, royal commentator Robert Jobson has claimed that it didn't go down without some 'sharp words'.

In his new book, Our King, the royal expert claims that the Queen wasn't at all impressed when William began taking his children with him on helicopter flights to their home in Norfolk.

He writes: "Which was why she had sharp words with William after he defied her wishes by taking a helicopter flight to Norfolk with all his immediate family. She had warned him against flying with George in case of an accident, telling her grandson he always had to be aware of the succession."

