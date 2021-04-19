The Queen will be moving out of Buckingham Palace permanently following Prince Philip’s death

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the tragic news this month that Prince Philip had passed away, aged 99.

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’

Royal family members have paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh and have been rallying around the Queen, with Prince Harry even flying back to the UK and HM’s ‘gang of four‘ stepping up to support her.

This weekend saw Prince Philip‘s private funeral, with just 30 attendees invited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Guests included valued staff, close friends and royal family members, supporting Queen Elizabeth as they celebrated Prince Philip’s life and said their goodbyes.

Since the funeral, it has been reported by The Daily Mail that the Queen will remain in Windsor Castle, with that home set to become her permanent residence, over Buckingham Palace.

Her Majesty will still reportedly spend summer at Balmoral and Christmas at Sandringham, but she is predicted not to spend another night in Buckingham Palace.

The royal family has not yet commented on the speculation.