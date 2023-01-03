Princess Kate brings "stability and continuity" to the royals amid Harry drama, expert says
The King loves her
The royals are waiting with bated breath for Prince Harry's upcoming memoir and its accompanying interviews to be released, but in the meantime, there's a dependable member of the family they can count on for support, apparently.
According to royal expert and author Katie Nicholl, Princess Kate is a great "asset" for the Royal Family, especially amid times of chaos.
"She has a close relationship with her father-in-law," Katie told OK!.
"There is a huge amount of warmth between them and mutual respect, and I know Charles feels very lucky to have Kate as part of the family.
"He absolutely recognises and appreciates what she brings. She is a huge asset and no one sees that more than the King."
Katie added: "It’s a period when there’s been a lot of flux and transition for the Royal Family and I think promoting that image of continuity and stability is going to be the focus for this year."
Indeed, 2023 starts off with some potentially destabilising events for the royals. As they continue to adapt to life without the late Queen, they will have to contend with the fallout from Prince Harry's release of Spare and his interviews with Anderson Cooper and Tom Bradby, all of which will be released in the next week.
Once those events are over, the hope is that they will be able to concentrate more on the King's coronation, which will take place on May 6.
"The prominence Kate and William are going to play in the coronation is going to be very important," Katie explained.
"It will be a new defining image of the future of the monarchy of which William and Kate hold a very pivotal position.
"They have these two very new and high-profile roles and there is more responsibility and pressure on them."
As for Harry and Meghan, many commentators have assumed that they will absolutely attend the coronation, but that may rest on just how damaging Prince Harry's revelations prove to be.
