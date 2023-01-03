Princess Kate brings "stability and continuity" to the royals amid Harry drama, expert says

The King loves her

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall kisses Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales kisses Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as they arrive to attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England.
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

The royals are waiting with bated breath for Prince Harry's upcoming memoir and its accompanying interviews to be released, but in the meantime, there's a dependable member of the family they can count on for support, apparently.

According to royal expert and author Katie Nicholl, Princess Kate is a great "asset" for the Royal Family, especially amid times of chaos.

"She has a close relationship with her father-in-law," Katie told OK!.

"There is a huge amount of warmth between them and mutual respect, and I know Charles feels very lucky to have Kate as part of the family.

"He absolutely recognises and appreciates what she brings. She is a huge asset and no one sees that more than the King."

Katie added: "It’s a period when there’s been a lot of flux and transition for the Royal Family and I think promoting that image of continuity and stability is going to be the focus for this year."

Indeed, 2023 starts off with some potentially destabilising events for the royals. As they continue to adapt to life without the late Queen, they will have to contend with the fallout from Prince Harry's release of Spare and his interviews with Anderson Cooper and Tom Bradby, all of which will be released in the next week.

Once those events are over, the hope is that they will be able to concentrate more on the King's coronation, which will take place on May 6.

"The prominence Kate and William are going to play in the coronation is going to be very important," Katie explained.

"It will be a new defining image of the future of the monarchy of which William and Kate hold a very pivotal position.

"They have these two very new and high-profile roles and there is more responsibility and pressure on them."

As for Harry and Meghan, many commentators have assumed that they will absolutely attend the coronation, but that may rest on just how damaging Prince Harry's revelations prove to be.

TOPICS
Royal family
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸