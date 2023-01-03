Prince Harry says he 'would like' his father and brother back

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docu-series (opens in new tab), Harry & Meghan, made headlines across the globe when it was released in early December.

As the first time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have told their story and spoken about their experiences in their own words, it - unsurprisingly - broke some of the streaming service's records and the world reacted to some of the information they shared, from the sweet details of their wedding day (opens in new tab) to the 'terrifying' Sandringham Summit (opens in new tab) after they revealed they were stepping back from royal duties.

This week, Harry is making headlines once more as snippets from an upcoming interview have been released on social media.

The Duke's sit down chat with journalist Tom Bradby - who famously asked Meghan if she was okay (opens in new tab) during a royal tour in South Africa - will be broadcast on ITV on Sunday 8th January, two days ahead of the release of Harry's memoir, Spare (opens in new tab).

Expanding on the tensions within his family, Harry says: "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."

In recent years, he has been far more open about his fractured relationship with King Charles III and Prince William, with the Prince now adding: "I want a family, not an institution" but continuing that "they've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile".

Harry also reflects that "it never needed to be this way", and that "they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains."

An interview with journalist Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes will also air on CBS on Sunday, and clips from the chat have also been circulating online.

It sees Harry saying that he believes "silence is betrayal" and explaining that he has attempted to reconcile with his family in private.

He says: "Every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife.

"You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it's just a motto."

He claims: "They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent. And that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story. And at the bottom of it they will say that they've reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting.

"So when we're being told for the last six years, 'We can't put a statement out to protect you.' But you do it for other members of the family. It becomes - there becomes a point when silence is betrayal."

Both interviews will air on Sunday 8th January, with Harry's memoir, Spare, set for release on Tuesday 10th January.