Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William "hangs by a thread" ahead of memoir release, reportedly

While they were growing up, Princes William and Harry always appeared to be very close.

Of course, all family relationships come with their difficulties, but royal fans have been surprised and saddened to see the two princes drift apart in the way they have since Harry and Meghan left their roles as senior royals.

Now, with Prince Harry's memoir set to be released next week and two new bombshell TV interviews to be aired, it doesn't look like the brothers' relationship will be mended anytime soon. In fact, some sources say it's even worse than ever.

Sources told the Daily Mail that King Charles wants to keep speaking to Harry despite the anticipation of what he might say in his book, but that it's a different story with William.

"Whether Prince William would be so receptive is another question," one source told the Mail.

"Things are hanging by a thread as it is after the past few months, and from the sounds of it Harry's memoir is unlikely to help."

While we don't know what will be included in the memoir, titled Spare, Harry will be giving one interview to Anderson Cooper in the U.S. and one to Tom Bradby in the U.K. (to be aired on 8 January at 9 p.m. on ITV).

Judging by the short trailers that have been released for both interviews, the Duke of Sussex will not be holding back with his revelations, and according to reports, Spare will mainly take aim at Harry and William's sibling rivalry.

Still, in the trailer for his ITV interview, Harry says, "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."

It's unclear at this stage whether Harry and his UK-based relatives have made any moves towards a reconciliation, but it's not a stretch to assume their relationship has known better days.