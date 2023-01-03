Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William "hangs by a thread" ahead of memoir release, reportedly
This is so sad
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
While they were growing up, Princes William and Harry always appeared to be very close.
Of course, all family relationships come with their difficulties, but royal fans have been surprised and saddened to see the two princes drift apart in the way they have since Harry and Meghan left their roles as senior royals.
Now, with Prince Harry's memoir set to be released next week and two new bombshell TV interviews to be aired, it doesn't look like the brothers' relationship will be mended anytime soon. In fact, some sources say it's even worse than ever.
Sources told the Daily Mail that King Charles wants to keep speaking to Harry despite the anticipation of what he might say in his book, but that it's a different story with William.
"Whether Prince William would be so receptive is another question," one source told the Mail.
"Things are hanging by a thread as it is after the past few months, and from the sounds of it Harry's memoir is unlikely to help."
While we don't know what will be included in the memoir, titled Spare, Harry will be giving one interview to Anderson Cooper in the U.S. and one to Tom Bradby in the U.K. (to be aired on 8 January at 9 p.m. on ITV).
Judging by the short trailers that have been released for both interviews, the Duke of Sussex will not be holding back with his revelations, and according to reports, Spare will mainly take aim at Harry and William's sibling rivalry.
Still, in the trailer for his ITV interview, Harry says, "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."
It's unclear at this stage whether Harry and his UK-based relatives have made any moves towards a reconciliation, but it's not a stretch to assume their relationship has known better days.
Harry: The Interview, an exclusive in-depth discussion with Tom Bradby. Watch on ITV1 or stream on ITVX at 9pm on Jan 8. @tombradby #ITV #ITVX pic.twitter.com/MrFjLSCb9oJanuary 2, 2023
-
Overwhelmed by New Year's resolutions? A life coach on 11 ways to make them a reality
Smash your goals for the year ahead.
By Ally Head
-
Adele opens up about 'really bad' health condition that affects her ability to walk
'I have to waddle these days.'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Consider this your 101 guide to the different types of acids for your skin
Think you know your skincare acids?
By Alice Barraclough
-
Prince Harry says he 'would like' his father and brother back
'They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why William and Kate make a 'deliberate' decision not to hold hands in public
Ever wondered? It seems there's a 'practical' reason
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why Charlotte and Louis may lose their royal family titles when William is King
There will be some big changes
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
This is what the new King Charles banknotes look like, and when you'll start to see them
The new portrait will be seen on every note from the £5 to the £50
By Sarah Finley
-
Everything you need to know about Harry and Meghan's new show, Live to Lead
The seven-part series will be available to watch from the 31st of December
By Sarah Finley
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their own Christmas card
'From our family to yours.'
By Sarah Finley
-
The biggest moments from Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary
The series that has *everyone* talking
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry on claims a Palace office 'leaked' key Sussex news
Buckingham Palace has not responded to the allegations
By Iris Goldsztajn