Royal experts open up about whether Harry and Meghan will attend King Charles' coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the UK-based Royal Family has been strained for months, with news of their upcoming Netflix docuseries coming just this last week.

Still, one royal expert has hope for the royals after the buzz around the docuseries and Prince Harry's memoir calms down.

"I think we’ve got to get this documentary out of the way. And then [Harry’s] book," Jennie Bond tells OK!.

"Once that’s all out in the open, surely that must be the end of the firing salvos across the Atlantic?

"There is a little bit of breathing space because there’ll be two or three months when all of this stuff will be done and dusted.

"And hopefully, once it’s all out in the open, the healing can begin — if it is going to take place at all."

The situation with the two branches of the royals is a little unprecedented, so there has been a lot of speculation as to what consequences the docuseries and book might have, but most royal commentators agree that Meghan and Harry would never miss Charles' coronation. Jennie is one of them.

"It would be extraordinary if the King’s second son was not at the coronation," she continued.

"I think if they don’t turn up for that then it’s got to be curtains for their family relationships really.

"This is a once in a generation by definition, so surely, surely, surely he will be there."

Still, it remains to be seen how much the Sussexes have chosen to reveal in their docuseries.

"I’m afraid it is probably going to entail some kind of criticism or discussions about the royal family and the way they felt they were treated," Jennie predicted.

"If it was simply a documentary about their love story then, in my view, they’re invading their own privacy quite needlessly.

"They don’t need to put all that out there, so I assume it will be an attempt to put the record straight, which is going to involve more discussion at least of the way they were treated, which is going to be hurtful and which will deepen the rift."

We will continue to update this story.