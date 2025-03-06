Following the announcement that she completed her chemotherapy treatment in September, the Princess of Wales has slowly returned to royal duties. Kate, who was diagnosed with cancer following abdominal surgery in early 2024, has recently opened up about her recovery journey, visiting patients at the hospital where she received treatment last year and candidly opening up about how difficult it was for both her and her family.

Princess Kate's return to work has included just a handful of engagements, as she is reportedly 'taking baby steps' when it comes to her schedule. However, Kate is set for one of her most significant public appearances of the year so far, as she has been confirmed to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service. The event will take place on Monday 11th March at at Westminster Abbey, and it will mark a particularly important milestone for the royals. Last year, Kate was unable to attend, and King Charles also missed the service following his own cancer diagnosis just weeks before. While Princess Kate did visit Pontypridd in Wales last week ahead of St David's Day, the Commonwealth Day service will be the biggest royal gathering that both the Princess and the King have attended since the 2024 Christmas Day service.

The theme of this year's service is 'Together We Thrive', and will celebrate the 'enduring spirit of the Commonwealth family'. It will also see the likes of Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester in attendance, although Princess Kate's 'royal sister' Sophie Wessex and her husband Prince Edward won't be there as they are reportedly travelling.

The Commonwealth Day service is set to start at 2.45pm, and will include a range of musical performances from the likes of former Britain's Got Talent finalists Braimah and Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, as well as Masai Cultural Arts team.

The Commonwealth Day service will air live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, as well as on the BBC's YouTube channel.