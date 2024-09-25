Queen Camilla's son just shared a rare update on King Charles' cancer

Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker-Bowles is the unlikely latest source of an update on King Charles' cancer treatment.

While promoting his new book Cooking and The Crown, Tom — who is a food writer — revealed that Charles' "doctor says the treatment is going well. Addressing how his mum Camilla is doing amid her husband's illness, Tom reassured royal watchers: "She's tough, my mother," as reported by the Express.

Camilla shares Tom, 49, and Laura, 46, with ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles.

The King saddened royal fans in February, when he shared that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," a statement from the Palace read at the time.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Though the King retreated from public life for a little while after announcing his diagnosis, he was back at work just weeks later, in April.

The Royal Family have had an incredibly challenging year, as Princess Kate also announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. The Princess of Wales confirmed the difficult news in a video statement in late March.

Happily, Kate shared earlier this month that she has now completed her chemotherapy treatment. "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," the Princess wrote in a social media message. "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

We wish both the Princess and the King a smooth recovery.