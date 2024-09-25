Queen Camilla's son just shared a rare update on King Charles' cancer

He also spoke about how his mum is dealing with it

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the &quot;A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills&quot; event hosted by the Elephant Family in partnership with the British Asian Trust at Lancaster House on July 14, 2021 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker-Bowles is the unlikely latest source of an update on King Charles' cancer treatment.

While promoting his new book Cooking and The Crown, Tom — who is a food writer — revealed that Charles' "doctor says the treatment is going well. Addressing how his mum Camilla is doing amid her husband's illness, Tom reassured royal watchers: "She's tough, my mother," as reported by the Express.

Camilla shares Tom, 49, and Laura, 46, with ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles.

The King saddened royal fans in February, when he shared that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," a statement from the Palace read at the time.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Though the King retreated from public life for a little while after announcing his diagnosis, he was back at work just weeks later, in April.

The Royal Family have had an incredibly challenging year, as Princess Kate also announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. The Princess of Wales confirmed the difficult news in a video statement in late March.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

A photo posted by on

Happily, Kate shared earlier this month that she has now completed her chemotherapy treatment. "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," the Princess wrote in a social media message. "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

We wish both the Princess and the King a smooth recovery.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

A photo posted by on

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸