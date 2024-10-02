Princess Kate was 'right' about key detail in the Harry and William fallout

Prince Harry and Prince William's fallout has been well documented in recent years. Since he stepped away from royal duties, the Duke of Sussex shared his experience of fractured familial relationships in both his memoir Spare and during the Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan. In the six-part series, the Sussexes claimed that although media intrusion played a big part in their decision to leave the UK, family tensions had also contributed.

Since Harry and Meghan relocated to the US, it is unclear if the estranged brothers have had much private communication but insiders suggest they haven't spoken since the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022. During a handful of trips to the UK, Harry attempted to meet with King Charles and Prince William but they were 'busy'.

However, many were surprised when William and Kate sent Harry a message on social media last month to mark his 40th birthday. Publicly acknowledging the day for the first time since 2021, the couple wrote: "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!"

This olive branch did not go unnoticed by royal experts and fans alike, and a source told Bella that Kate had orchestrated the gesture after spotting 'worrying signs'. They said: "Kate was very much the driving force behind Harry's birthday wishes, as she slowly makes good on her vow to restore some kind of peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal and his family before it's too late. She told William in no uncertain terms that this is not the time for resentment, they needed to show the world that love and family are front and centre of their values, but more importantly she wanted Harry to have this message on his big day."

According to former royal correspondent Jennie Bond, Kate's recent cancer diagnosis has given her a new perspective and propelled her to build bridges with Harry. In her most recent health update, the Princess shared that she had competed her chemotherapy treatment and that 'the cancer journey is complex, scary, and unpredictable for everyone... it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.'

Bond told OK! magazine: "What clearly matters to her more than anything now is family, and loving and being loved. Perhaps she has persuaded William that life is too short to bear grudges forever."

Bond continued that while it may take more time for the brothers to properly reunite, Princess Kate was 'right' about the importance of family, adding: "While the brothers may never be close again, or even live on the same continent, it doesn't mean that the future has to be full of bitterness and bad blood. Catherine is right. Family should always be paramount."

In her video message, Kate said: "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted: of simply loving and being loved."