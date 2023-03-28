Harry has attempted to 'make contact' with Charles but the King is too 'busy'
The Duke of Sussex is currently in the UK
Over the last few months, Prince Harry has detailed his fractured relationships (opens in new tab) with members of the royal family. In the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex opened up about the deterioration of his bond with his father (opens in new tab), King Charles, and in his memoir Spare he elaborated on the long-rumoured rift with his brother, Prince William (opens in new tab).
With the King's coronation (opens in new tab) edging ever closer, many royal fans have wondered if Harry and Meghan will return to the UK for the historic event which is due to take place in May. While the couple confirmed that they have been invited by the royal household, they are yet to announce whether they will attend.
But Harry made an unannounced visit to the UK this week to attend a court hearing regarding a privacy case against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publishers of the Daily Mail. Alongside the likes of Elton John, Liz Hurley, Sadie Frost and Doreen Lawrence, he appeared at the High Court on Monday where the group is claiming 'gross breaches of privacy' against the publisher.
It is the first time that the Prince has been known to return to the UK since the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.
But it seems that he doesn't have any plans to see any members of the royal family during his trip, as the King reportedly told his son he was 'busy'.
King Charles is currently working at Highgrove in Gloucestershire, and is due to fly to Germany on Wednesday as part of a three-day state visit. The Prince and Princess of Wales are also said to be away as their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are currently on their Easter break.
According to sources close to the Duke, he had 'made contact' with the King to let him know that he was returning but was informed that the monarch was 'busy', as per the Telegraph (opens in new tab).
It is unclear when the Duke of Sussex will return to the US, or if he will be back in the capital in six weeks for Charles' coronation.
