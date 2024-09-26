Princess Kate has called Prince Harry after spotting 'worrying' signs

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to the US, the couple has spoken about the events and experiences that led to their departure from the UK. In their TV interviews - including their first tell-all with Oprah and their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan - they explained how their relationships with other members of the royal family had fractured over the years. However, it was in Harry's memoir Spare that he really detailed his fallout with King Charles and Prince William.

Following the Sussexes explosive claims, family tensions continued to rise and William and Charles have not seen Harry when he has returned to the UK. So when the Palace shared a public birthday message for the Duke of Sussex earlier this month, it came as a surprise to many. William and Kate haven't acknowledged Harry's birthday on social media since 2021, but this year they wrote: "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!"

According to a new report, Kate also ensured that she made a phone call to her brother-in-law on his birthday in an attempt to build bridges. A source told Bella: "Kate was very much the driving force behind Harry's birthday wishes, as she slowly makes good on her vow to restore some kind of peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal and his family before it's too late. She told William in no uncertain terms that this is not the time for resentment, they needed to show the world that love and family are front and centre of their values, but more importantly she wanted Harry to have this message on his big day."

The insider continued: "It meant the world to Harry that the royals, as well as the Wales', sent this olive branch on social media. And Kate made a point to call him and send a thoughtful gift his way as well."

According to the source, Kate is keen to 'move on from the past' and has 'found it in her heart to forgive him'. However, the insider also claims that William has found it more difficult to 'let the anger go', adding: "She doesn't believe it's right to just give up on Harry. She's worried for him because she sees all the signs of how homesick and vulnerable he is. Her view is that no matter what, family is family."