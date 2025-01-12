Commentators have revealed how Princess Kate navigates her recovery day to day

The Princess of Wales has returned to duty this season, following an extended leave of absence to focus on her cancer recovery. And now having completed her chemotherapy treatment, she has started her gradual return to work.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," the 43-year-old mother of three announced in a statement. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," she continued, emphasising that her return to work will be gradual. "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Royal commentators weighed in on Princess Kate’s return to health this week, revealing that the mother of three is still taking her recovery day to day.

"She is looking after herself and is wise to do so," a source recently told People of the Princess of Wales’ ongoing recovery. “She will know when she wakes up if she is well enough or not [to do something]."

"She has been allowed to get back in her own way," another source told the publication. "She has been able to pace it and do it her way, and that's great."

Kensington Palace is also said to have played a supportive role, ensuring not to commit Princess Kate to anything in advance, and allowing her to continue her recovery day to day.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“If you look at Kensington Palace and the way they handled this, they've been very careful," reported royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams via GB News, earlier this month.

"There have been meetings we know she’s participated in, but they've been very very careful firstly not to give too much notice of this, and secondly not to commit themselves to anything," Fitzwilliams later continued. "I'm sure we will see more of her, but there have been no dates or indications given, so I do think we have to be careful."

It is not yet known when the Princess of Wales will return to her duties in a permanent capacity.

We will continue to update this story.