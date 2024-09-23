Why experts warn "things are not the same" for Princess Kate as she returns to work

The Princess of Wales is the most talked-about woman in the world, particularly this month, with Princess Kate returning to public duty.

The 42-year-old mother of three has been living "under the radar" since early 2024, taking a temporary step back from her royal role to focus on her cancer recovery. And now, with the Princess of Wales officially completing her chemotherapy treatment, she is starting to resume her duties.

This week marked a major step in the Royal's recovery, with Princess Kate attending a private meeting at Windsor Castle for her work around early childhood development.

And while fans are taking this as a sign of Princess Kate's successful recovery, royal experts have warned that there is still a long way to go.

"Small steps, taken slowly in her own time. That, I think, is Catherine's way back to health, happiness and work," royal expert Jennie Bond explained in a recent interview with OK!. "Although it was just a meeting at Windsor Castle, it was a significant step to have it documented in the Court Circular."

Bond also went on to talk about Princess Kate's change in perspective, explaining that "things are not the same" for the mother of three as she returns to work.

"Things are not the same; feelings and attitudes," she explained. "Their perspectives on life have changed. Catherine will have a lot to process when it comes to not just her physical health, but her mental health too before she feels truly ready for a full time role again."

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to work in a full-time capacity, but she has asked for "time, space and privacy" while she recovers.

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able," read her public statement earlier this year. "But for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

We will continue to update this story.