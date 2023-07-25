This throwback photo of Princess Kate has really surprised royal fans

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge On Their Official Tour Of Canada.The Duke And Duchess Start, And Watch, The Calgary Stampede Parade, In Calgary, Alberta.
Princess Kate is known for sporting a few different uniforms:

There's the "business casual," when she wears a smart blazer by Zara or Alexander McQueen styled with some tailored trousers or skinny jeans and a pair of pointed stilettos.

There's the "day dress look," when she wears a long-sleeve midi dress by Rixo or Alessandra Rich, typically printed or in a bright solid colour, again paired with pointed stilettos.

And there's the "all-out Princess," when she dons a stunning gown by Jenny Packham or The Vampire's Wife.

So when Hello! dug out some throwback photos from 2011 in which Kate is sporting none other than an actual cowboy hat and a western-style belt, it's fair to say our jaws dropped to the floor a little bit.

That's right: while she and Prince William were visiting Calgary in Alberta, Canada not long after their 2011 wedding, they stopped by a rodeo demonstration during a Government Reception at the BMO Centre.

On that day, Kate sported her white cowboy hat, a patterned white button-up shirt with an embellished collar, and skinny jeans held up with a statement belt. William, as for him, also embraced the country western look in a matching white cowboy hat, a checked blue and green shirt, blue jeans, and a plain brown belt.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge North American Royal Visit

Then, on the next day, the newly appointed Duke and Duchess of Cambridge witnessed the Calgary Stampede Parade. They both wore their white cowboy hats again, and William appeared to repeat his outfit from the day before.

Meanwhile, Kate appeared to have changed her top to a plain white blouse and her jeans to a bootcut pair, worn — you guessed it — over a pair of boots, for the full cowgirl look you never expected her to rock.

These two gave Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood a run for their money here if you ask us.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge In Canada

