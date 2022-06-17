Kate Middleton dressed just like Princess Diana for her Royal Ascot 2022 debut

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess wore a polka dot dress for the occasion.

People up and down the country have been reaching for their best summer dresses this week in preparation for Royal Ascot.

Princess Beatrice was spotted at the races on Tuesday in a stunning floral dress by Zimmerman, while Kate Middleton’s mum, Carole Middleton, chose a bright pink ME + EM number for the occasion.

However, it was the Duchess of Cambridge herself that made headlines on Friday, as she made her way to Royal Ascot wearing a white and brown polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich.

Kate paired the polka dot number with a brown hat decorated with white flowers, and added a pair of pearl earrings for an extra touch of glamour.

In terms of hair and makeup, the Duchess wore her brown locks in a sophisticated bun, and sported a brown smokey eye and a pretty pink lip, which perfectly complemented the colour of her outfit.

We can’t help but think that Kate’s outfit was inspired by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who wore a super similar dress to attend Royal Ascot back in 1988.

If you were hoping to recreate Kate’s look this summer, we’ve rounded up our favourite alternatives for you to shop. Just keep on scrolling…

Get the look: Kate Middleton’s Royal Ascot dress:

Hobbs Polka Dot Midi Dress, £159 | Marks and Spencer

This versatile dress from Hobbs will quickly become a firm favourite in your wardrobe. The midi-length skirt is pleated for extra movement, while the buttoned placket and collared neck provide smart touches. View Deal

Self-Portrait Polka Dot Long Sleeve Midi Dress, £350 | Farfetch

Crafted in a floaty chiffon fabrication and decorated with a delicate polka dot print, this Self-Portrait dress features long semi-sheer sleeves and cut-out detailing at the bodice for a contemporary touch. Plus, Kate Middleton loves this brand. View Deal

Flavia Icing Sugar Polka Dot Midi Dress, £275 | Rixo

The ‘Flavia’ dress features a rounded neckline, blouson sleeves, a blousy bodice and a natural waistline with ruching. Simply stunning. View Deal