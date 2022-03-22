Kate Middleton strikes again in a The Vampire’s Wife dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Yesterday Kate Middleton wore a bold summer dress in the colours of the Belize flag, but she swapped it for an even more fabulous outfit for her evening do.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently visiting the Caribbean on an 8-day tour to kickstart the Queen’s Jubilee celebration.

Last night, they attended a special reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech, which celebrated the best of Belizean culture.

For the occasion, Catherine dressed up to the nines, choosing a shimmering hot pink maxi dress by cult label The Vampire’s Wife.

She wore the brand before during a visit to Ireland, opting for a shorter dark green version as a tribute to the country.

This pin style showed the Duchess’ penchant for bright colours, a slight departure from her usual style.

Although the exact dress is out of stock, you can still buy a silver version that is just as stunning, as well as a midi one in a slightly lighter shade of pink.

She teamed the dress with statement earrings and a white clutch.