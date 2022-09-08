The Duchess of Cambridge looked so chic.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted doing the school run on Wednesday, and all we can say is wow.
While Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis don’t officially start their new school until Thursday, the family headed to Lambrook a day early for a settling-in session.
All three children looked as smart as ever in their summer uniforms, however it was Kate’s dress that stole the show.
The Duchess opted for a brown polka dot shirt dress for the occasion, from one of our favourite fashion brands, Rixo.
The ‘Izzy’ dress features a white polka dot print, with puffed sleeves, a relaxed collar and a pleated skirt. It’s no surprise that the dress sold out in no time (that’s ‘the Kate effect’ for you), however the website says that more stock is coming soon, hurrah!
Izzy Pleated Shirt Dress, £245 | Rixo
Rixo’s ‘Izzy’ dress has all the effortless prep of a Hepburn-esque shirt dress, made unique by the vintage-inspired Copper Dot print.
If you were hoping to get your hands on a similar style to rock on your next school run, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up lots of fabulous alternatives, just keep on scrolling…
Get the look: Kate Middleton’s Rixo dress:
Brown Polka Dot Midi Shirt Dress, £42 | River Island
How stunning in this River Island number? We are swooning over the pretty polka dot print and stylish puff sleeves.
Louche Mollie Pretty Woman Shirt Dress,
was £75 now £52.50 | JOY
This midi shirt dress is crafted in a dotty print on a luxurious-feeling, heavyweight textured polyester. It features statement sleeves, front skirt slits and a self adjusting belt.
Ruffled Polka-Dot Crepe Midi Dress, £265 | Ralph Lauren
Fluid crepe brings airy movement to this fit-and-flare midi dress, which features an all-over polka dot pattern and ruffled trim on the neck.
Whistles Theodora Dash Polka Dot Dress,
was £169 now £85 | Selfridges
The Theodora dress by Whistles has a high-neck and falls to a midi-length, while the fitted waist flares out into an A-line skirt for a feminine finish.