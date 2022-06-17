Kate Middleton just proved that we all need a pink blazer this summer

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We will be purchasing one immediately.

Kate Middleton gave us all the style inspiration we needed over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, and the Duchess of Cambridge has done it again. The royal stepped out in the pink blazer of dreams on Thursday, and we want in.

The single-breasted blazer by Alexander McQueen (one of Kate’s favourite fashion brands), made an appearance for an important occasion. The Duchess attended the government roundtable to mark the release of new research from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Kate spoke on the importance of early child development and its links to mental health. The Duchess was joined by the likes of Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, and the Minister for Families, Will Quince, during the talk.

To finish off her pink ensemble, Kate added a plain white tee and a pair of matching suit trousers, also by Alexander McQueen. She accessorised with a delicate diamond necklace and drop earrings, both from Mappin & Webb.

Sadly, the royal’s exact blazer is almost sold out online, however we’ve found some amazing alternatives for you to shop.

Get the look: Kate Middleton’s pink blazer: