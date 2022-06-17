Kate Middleton just proved that we all need a pink blazer this summer

We will be purchasing one immediately.
Kate Middleton gave us all the style inspiration we needed over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, and the Duchess of Cambridge has done it again. The royal stepped out in the pink blazer of dreams on Thursday, and we want in.
The single-breasted blazer by Alexander McQueen (one of Kate’s favourite fashion brands), made an appearance for an important occasion. The Duchess attended the government roundtable to mark the release of new research from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
Kate spoke on the importance of early child development and its links to mental health. The Duchess was joined by the likes of Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, and the Minister for Families, Will Quince, during the talk.
To finish off her pink ensemble, Kate added a plain white tee and a pair of matching suit trousers, also by Alexander McQueen. She accessorised with a delicate diamond necklace and drop earrings, both from Mappin & Webb.
Sadly, the royal’s exact blazer is almost sold out online, however we’ve found some amazing alternatives for you to shop.
Get the look: Kate Middleton’s pink blazer:
Linen Blazer, £59.99 | Mango
Made from 100% linen, which is perfect for the heatwave, this single-breasted blazer has matching suit trousers too, so you can get the full royal look.
Double Breasted Blazer,
was £129 now £77 | Coast
A blazer in blush is great for if you don’t want to go for a bright pink option.
Aura Single Breasted Blazer, £268 | Reiss
Strikingly similar to Kate Middleton’s pink blazer, the matching trousers are just as stunning.
MAJE Vestale Blazer, £399 | Selfridges
This MAJE blazer features an oversized fit, with a V-neck, long sleeves and contrast lining.
If pink is not what you’re looking for, then make sure to check out our complete roundup of the best blazers. Happy shopping.