Princess Diana's letters written during Prince Charles separation just sold for a huge sum

A collection of 32 letters written by Princess Diana between 1994 and 1997 has just sold at auction for a whopping £141,150, as announced on the Lay's Auctioneers website.

These letters were written during a very difficult time for the late Princess of Wales, corresponding to her public separation and divorce from Prince Charles.

They were written to her friends Susie and Tarek Kassem, who decided to sell the letters in order not to place undue responsibility on their children, and who will use the proceeds to donate to causes that were important to Diana throughout her lifetime.

"Susie & Tarek Kassem, as very close friends of Diana, Princess of Wales, have treasured these letters for over 25 years," the Lay's website explains.

"They reflect the special and loving relationship they had with the most unique woman that they had ever known. Now, in 2023, the ownership of these poignant documents is a responsibility that the Kassems do not wish to pass on to their children or grandchildren. They have decided to sell the letters and use proceeds of the sale to support some of the charities that were close to Susie and Diana's hearts."

The description goes on to explain a little about what his contained in this collection of letters.

"The Kassems have kept some of their more personal and confidential letters, but largely this collection of over 30 letters and notecards illustrate Diana’s immensely warm and loving disposition in a charming and delightful manner," the description reads.

"Some letters do touch on the enormous stress she was experiencing during periods of very public heartbreak, yet her strength of character and her generous and witty disposition shine through.

"It is an extraordinarily poignant collection of correspondence, written by one of the most important and influential women of the 20th century, and documents one of her most valued and significant friendships during the last 2 years of her life."

You can view the full collection of letters here, and see for yourself some of the sweet messages Diana sent her friends.

This comes just weeks after Kim Kardashian made headlines for acquiring a necklace once worn by Diana at auction for the eye-watering sum of $197,453 (£162,928).