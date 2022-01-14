Princess Charlotte could inherit this iconic title in the future

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while the Duke and Duchess spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children George, Charlotte and Louis that make the most news.

From Prince Louis’ love of cuddling to Prince George‘s sweet nickname, the Cambridge children get the world talking more than pretty much any other royals, with Queen of sass Princess Charlotte holding a particularly big place in the nation’s heart.

The six-year-old has achieved a lot already – she’s not only a fashion influencer but she is also a future shaper, changing history as she becomes the first ever princess not to be outranked by her younger brother.

It is a potential future title that has made her headlines recently however, as experts predict that she will take on an iconic role when Prince William becomes King.

The title in question? Princess Royal, currently held by Princess Anne.

The Princess Royal title is traditionally bestowed upon the eldest daughter of The Sovereign, so it would be a fitting role for Princess Charlotte as the Duke of Cambridge’s only daughter.

Princess Anne is currently the seventh Princess Royal, which would make Princess Charlotte the eighth if the title is bestowed upon her in the future.

