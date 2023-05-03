Princess Charlotte wore a Boden jumper in her birthday portrait—and it's on sale

Yesterday was a very special day for the Prince and Princess of Wales, as they celebrated Princess Charlotte's eight birthday.

Every year, the royal couple make sure to share a photo to mark the occasion, and this year was no exception.

Taking to their Instagram account, William and Kate posted an adorable photo of Charlotte cuddling up to their family dog, and captioned it: "Thank you for all the birthday wishes".

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Many rushed to the comments section to share sweet messages, with one fan writing: "So adorable! You can see both parents in her face," while another added: "Such a darling girl! The perfect mix of Mum and Dad".

Not only does Princess Charlotte look just like her mum, but it seems as if they share the same fashion sense too, as she was wearing one of Kate's favourite fashion brands (opens in new tab), Boden (opens in new tab).

In the birthday photo, the royal can be seen wearing a blue striped Boden jumper, and it's still available to shop. The best news? It's currently on sale, but be quick, as it's bound to sell out in no time.

(opens in new tab) Relaxed Textured Jumper, was £34 now from £23.80 | Boden (opens in new tab) This jumper features a blue and white striped pattern, with a round neck and stylish balloon sleeves.

(opens in new tab) Relaxed Textured Jumper, was £34 now from £22.10 | Boden (opens in new tab) The jumper is also available in a pretty pink colour, which is perfect for summer.

If you've read our guide to the brands that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis love (opens in new tab), you'll know that George has also been spotted wearing Boden, so it seems to be a hit with the whole family.

We've long been a fan of the British brand, and can definitely see why the royals love it. Keep on scrolling for some of our top picks from Boden that we know Princess Charlotte would approve of.