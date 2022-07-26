Here’s the sweet story behind Princess Charlotte’s “Warrior Princess” nickname

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis’ royal wave, these toddlers never fail to make news. It is public favourite, Princess Charlotte, who gets everyone talking the most, from her signature sass to her love of olives.

The seven-year-old and her brothers will be joining new schools following the Cambridges’ relocation to Windsor, and the world is already excited about what this will entail, from potential favourite subjects to school nicknames.

The children are known as “George Cambridge”, “Charlotte Cambridge” and “Louis Cambridge” within the school walls, but Princess Charlotte previously had an additional nickname at her nursery school.

The moniker in question? “The warrior princess”.

Why? Because of her “tomboy” nature.

“I’m wondering if that might be a nickname that will stick with her,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight when she started secondary school, Thomas’ Battersea. “Apparently she earned that nickname because obviously she is a Princess, but she’s quite a tomboy.”

She continued: “She loves climbing trees and she’s very much an adventurer, she was quite known for her feisty personality.”

Will the Warrior Princess nickname stick for her future Windsor school? Only time will tell!