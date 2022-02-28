Princess Charlotte had a cheeky response to an aide who once tried to help her

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Oh, Charlotte!

Prince William and Kate Middleton are undoubtedly one of the most popular royal couples, and fans love nothing more than hearing about their lives behind closed doors – whether it’s what they order when they fancy a takeaway or how the Duke of Cambridge sweetly helped his wife-to-be with her hair on their wedding day in 2011.

And so it follows suit that their three children, Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis, make just as many headlines. Prince Louis’ first word went viral when it was revealed that it had something to do with national treasure Mary Berry, and Prince George’s favourite Disney film is – unsurprisingly – a stellar choice.

However, it’s their six year old daughter, Charlotte, that often gets royal fans talking. Not only does she have a very sophisticated palate when it comes to her snack choices, but her parents have spoken about her cheeky character over the years when sharing brilliant anecdotes.

At an engagement in 2017, Kate admitted that when it comes to her and her older brother, ‘she’s the one in charge’ and body language expert, Judi James, told MailOnline last year that she ‘does appear to be something of the little leader in the family dynamic’.

And, without fail, Charlotte showed her sassy side when she refused help from an aide during the Christmas day walk from church in Sandringham back in 2019.

The little royal was greeted by well wishers alongside her mum Kate, and one member of the public gifted her some flowers. When an aide offered to take the flowers for her, Charlotte refused with a confident shake of the head and proceeded to say hello to those who had gathered to meet them with the bouquet in hand.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told the Mirror: ‘Charlotte is the most buoyant and outgoing of the three Cambridge children.

‘It’s that strength of character that will stand her in good stead when she’s older.’

