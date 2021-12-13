The internet can’t get over Princess Charlotte’s likeness to one particular royal in the Christmas photograph

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

This past year, it has been the Duchess of Cambridge and her ‘aura of perfection’ that has made the most headlines, from her multiple public appearances to her candid words about motherhood.

Last week, the Cambridge family posted their official Christmas photograph and amassing almost 2 million likes, it certainly seemed to go down well.

The photo in question is said to have been taken privately during a family holiday to Jordan earlier this year, a location which was a special nod to the Duchess, with Kate living in Jordan during her childhood.

‘Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card,’ the Cambridge family captioned the snap.

It wasn’t the location or the difference from last year’s autumnal set-up that made the most news surrounding the festive pic. Instead, it was Princess Charlotte’s appearance, with fans obsessed with her likeness to one royal family member.

The family member in question? The Queen.

‘Charlotte looks exactly like the Queen! So poised and pretty!,’ commented one fan, while another posted: ‘Charlotte is the double of the Queen. Beautiful children.’

And on Twitter, the commented continued with one user tweeting: ‘Charlotte is the mirror image of The Queen’.

Well, this is lovely.