Princess Charlotte loves organising, apparently

Princess Charlotte recently joined her mum Princess Kate, and her brothers Princes George and Louis, in volunteering at a Baby Bank in Maidenhead, not far from their hometown of Windsor.

As avid royal fans will know, Kate is incredibly dedicated to her work on early childhood, and this volunteering visit was just the latest example. Clearly, she wanted to share her passion for this work with her little ones.

"It's the second time that the Princess of Wales has visited us this year. She came I think it was April time previous to that… And she mentioned then that she would like to come back and bring the kids," Lauren Hall, co-CEO of The Baby Bank told Hello! following the latest royal visit.

"They were really excited to help out, which was lovely… Charlotte seems to quite like organising things and was very keen to do some bags for people of her own age as well as some younger, more baby ones. She was quite keen to do a little clothing pack for a baby."

Charlotte obviously has some great skills — and we're now daydreaming about a Home Edit episode with her at Adelaide Cottage...

But the eight-year-old princess wasn't the only one to really go for it during the Baby Bank visit.

"And then Louis was obviously very enthusiastic," Lauren added. "As soon as he saw the toys, [he] was straight over, picking out all the huge animals which was quite entertaining."

Commenting on the length of the visit, Lauren continued: "I think it must have been about an hour in total. So, yeah, they were really quite keen and I think they weren't expecting to be as long but the children were quite keen to [stay]".

Following the private visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a two-minute video shot by Will Warr on YouTube, which shows the three children and their mum hard at work organising toys to be donated to children in need.

The video was captioned: "Our experiences, relationships and surroundings during early childhood lay foundations that shape the rest of our lives, and future society. Supporting parents and carers, who are doing their best to provide for their families in challenging circumstances is essential and can have a life-changing impact.

"Baby Banks are warm, caring places for families to access equipment, products, clothes and toys to help relieve some of the stresses creating significant pressures on people caring for babies and young children."