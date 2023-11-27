Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have to miss an A-list event for a very relatable reason

The Wales family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world, and while the Prince and Princess of Wales spend the most time in front of the cameras, it is their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who get the world talking the most.

In fact, from Princess Charlotte's signature sass (and future title), to Prince George's body language and Prince Louis' upcoming royal debut, these miniature royals are quickly becoming the most talked about (and popular) in the family.

This week, the three Wales children made headlines over the upcoming Royal Variety Performance, with the public eager to know whether Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would be attending with their parents.

Sadly however, it has been confirmed that the Wales children will not be in attendance despite their wishes to be there, and all for a very relatable reason - it's a school night.

According to Kate, this very discussion came up back in 2019. The three children had been very excited about where their parents were going according to Kate and had asked if they could accompany them to the festivities. However they hadn't been allowed, with Kate reportedly telling them: "Not on a school night!"

Prince William and Princess Kate will be joined in the royal box instead by Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, while their children will watch on TV at home.

Fingers crossed for an appearance from the miniature royals next year.

