Did Prince William just extend a public olive branch to Prince Harry?

Princess Diana was a true trailblazer, from her iconic style moments to her determination to be human, even abandoning the royal protocol of wearing gloves so she could have direct contact with people that she met. She later went on to stop wearing hats, famously saying, ‘You can’t cuddle a child in a hat.’

Today, on what would have been her 60th birthday, her two children Prince William and Prince Harry reunited to honour her with a statue.

The statue, sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley, was unveiled today in its new home – Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden, with Princess Diana’s family in attendance.

Prince Harry flew back to the UK from California to join his brother at the unveiling, with hopes that the duo will bury the hatchet after years of speculated fallouts.

Appearing to extend an olive branch to his brother, Prince William went on to post a joint statement from the pair of them on his social media accounts, signing off the message as William and Harry.

‘Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,’ Prince William posted, captioning a photograph of the two brothers looking at the statue.

‘Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and legacy.

‘Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive.’

