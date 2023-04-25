William has 'no interest' in building bridges with Harry before the coronation
There are just a few weeks to go
Prince Harry has recently had 'peace talks' with his father King Charles (opens in new tab) ahead of the Coronation (opens in new tab) on 6th May.
The Duke of Sussex is set to attend the major milestone for the monarch next month, although his wife Meghan Markle will remain in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, as it is their eldest child's birthday (opens in new tab).
There has been growing speculation over whether Harry and his older brother Prince William will reconcile before the event following the release of Spare earlier this year.
However, the Prince of Wales reportedly has 'no interest' in speaking to his younger brother before the coronation.
A source told Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab) that William still feels betrayed by the harsh allegations made against him and the royal family in Harry's memoir (opens in new tab), and the subsequent promotional interviews.
The insider claimed: "[William is] still upset about Harry’s book. He feels it was a betrayal and he has no interest in communicating with Harry before the coronation about their disagreements.
"The relationship is still fractured, and it is unclear when they will be able to mend fences."
In his bestselling memoir, Harry claimed that he had a fraught relationship with the future King, and alleged that William lashed out at him during an argument (opens in new tab).
According to the book, the altercation happened at Harry's home in 2019 with William calling Meghan 'difficult', 'rude' and 'abrasive', words which 'parroted' the 'press narrative' at the time.
The published snippet reads: "It all happened so fast. So very fast.
"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."
Harry claims that William told him not to tell Meghan, but that he eventually told his wife when she noticed 'scrapes and bruises' on his back.
The book contained many more explosive revelations, including Harry calling William his 'archnemesis' and detailing the breakdown of their relationship over the years.
Maisie is a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Shopping Writing and E-Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!.
