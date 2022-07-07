Prince William and Kate Middleton have finally revealed the beautiful name of their “secret” dog

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton credited with keeping the royal family going this past few years.

Whether it’s the rumours around their relocation to the “Queen’s forgotten castle” in Windsor or Prince William’s recent words about a fourth baby, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

This week, it was their family dog that hit the headlines, as the Duke and Duchess brought their pooch to a public event after keeping her out of the public eye for years. So much so in fact that she has been dubbed the family’s “secret dog”.

The spaniel’s public appearance this week was to attend the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 at Guards Polo Club, and she certainly made waves, with the Duke and Duchess even revealing her name, Orla.

The Cambridges tragically lost their dog Lupo in November 2020, and it is thought that Kate’s brother James Middleton gave them eight month old Orla before Lupo passed away.

“They were devastated when Lupo passed away, as any dog owner will understand, but got the new puppy before he died,” a source told The Mail on Sunday.

“It was hoped that the younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little bit more life and energy.”

The Cambridge family has kept famously tight-lipped about Orla until recently, choosing not to announce the name or sex to the public for years.

In fact, it was only during a recent royal appearance that Kate revealed that their puppy was female.

While meeting therapy dogs during a visit to Clitheroe Community Hospital, the Duchess announced: “Our dog is going to be very upset. She’s going to be like, ‘Where have you been?'”

Well there we have it – Orla Cambridge.

More pictures please!