Who is performing at the Queen’s Platinum Party at the Palace?

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are fast approaching.

There are a whole host of events set to take place over the four-day bank holiday weekend from 2 June to 4 June; from the Trooping the Colour, and an intimate tour, to the Platinum Party at the Palace, plus there a bound to be street parties across the nation – and even in your neighbourhood.

While many are eager to watch the royal family wave on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour, others are desperate to learn who is headlining the Platinum Party at the Palace.

We have all the details on the upcoming celebration to mark Her Majesty’s 70-year reign; from where it is taking place, when, as well as who is performing, and how to watch the Platinum Party at the Palace.

When is the Platinum Party at the Palace?

The Platinum Party at the Palace will take place on the evening of Saturday 4 June.

The upcoming concert will fall on the third day of the four-day celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Where will the Platinum Party at the Palace take place?

The clue is in the name.

The Platinum Party at the Palace will take place at London’s royal residence, Buckingham Palace.

Who is headlining Platinum Party at the Palace?

The Platinum Party at the Palace will see musicians, dance groups, as well as film, TV and sporting legends take to the stages for this event.

The Platinum Party will see three stages erect for the evening of celebrations, while a 3D projection will be presented on the palace.

The bash will be attended by 10,000 guests, and will see Kirsty Young and radio presenter Roman Kemp host the upcoming festivities.

It has recently been confirmed Diana Ross will headline the Platinum Party at the Palace.

The Endless Love hitmaker will join George Ezra to perform at the event, who was the first performer announced for the ceremony.

Queen + Adam Lambert are set to open the bonanza, while Alicia Keys, Nile Rogers, as well as Duran Duran, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and Andrea Bocelli will also take to the stage on the evening.

Eurovision runner up Sam Ryder will also perform next weekend, while the cast of hit musicals, including The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King, as well as Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and a special performance by Hamilton creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, can also be expected on the evening.

Dance group and Britain’s Got Talent 2009 champions Diversity will impress with a special routine, while a performance from the Royal Ballet is also to be enjoyed.

Sporting aces David Beckham, Emma Raducanu and Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds will also be on stage, as well as Dame Julie Andrews, Stephen Fry and Sir David Attenborough.

That’s quite a guest list if you ask us.

How can I watch Platinum Party at the Palace?

The Platinum Party at the Palace is available to attend to those with tickets.

But for those who didn’t manage to snap up a ticket, fear not, as it will be broadcast live on BBC on 4 June, as well as iPlayer.

Plus, you can listen live on Radio 2, so you don’t have to miss out.