Where to shop Kate Middleton’s blue Cefinn blouse

Kate Middleton stepped out on Wednesday in a chic, all-blue ensemble during her two-day tour of Scotland with her husband, Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent the day visiting St John’s Primary School in Glasgow, before visiting the University of Glasgow to talk with students about mental health and wellbeing.
The royal looked as sophisticated as ever during the busy day, wearing a cornflower blue blouse by Cefinn. Founded by Samantha Cameron, Cefinn is a London-based clothing label, and we suspect that it will quickly become one of Kate Middleton’s favourite fashion brands.
The Duchess paired the stylish funnel neck blouse with navy blue trousers and a matching coat by Catherine Walker. For accessories, Kate chose a blue bag by Polene and pearl earrings by Annoushka.
If you were hoping to get your hands on Kate Middleton’s blouse, then you are in luck, as it is currently still in stock online.
Riley Funnel Neck Blouse – Cornflower Blue, £170 | Cefinn
A perennial Cefinn bestseller, this glamorous-meets-demure hero blouse features a high neck collar with a button fastening, a front box pleat and a zip at the back. Pair with jeans or tailoring for a stylish look.
If you don’t manage to get your hands on the royally-approved blouse before it sells out (we’ve all heard of ‘the Kate effect’), we love this Summer version from White Stuff.
Luella Embroidered Top, £45 | White Stuff
This blue short sleeve top features embroidered detailing. It is made from 100% cotton, so is perfect for keeping cool during the warmer months.
Kate wore her brunette hair in loose waves for the occasion, and went for a natural makeup look. If you are curious about what products the Duchess may have used, don’t forget to check out our guide to Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products. You’re welcome…