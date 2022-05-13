Where to shop Kate Middleton’s blue Cefinn blouse

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton stepped out on Wednesday in a chic, all-blue ensemble during her two-day tour of Scotland with her husband, Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent the day visiting St John’s Primary School in Glasgow, before visiting the University of Glasgow to talk with students about mental health and wellbeing.

The royal looked as sophisticated as ever during the busy day, wearing a cornflower blue blouse by Cefinn. Founded by Samantha Cameron, Cefinn is a London-based clothing label, and we suspect that it will quickly become one of Kate Middleton’s favourite fashion brands.

The Duchess paired the stylish funnel neck blouse with navy blue trousers and a matching coat by Catherine Walker. For accessories, Kate chose a blue bag by Polene and pearl earrings by Annoushka.

If you were hoping to get your hands on Kate Middleton’s blouse, then you are in luck, as it is currently still in stock online.