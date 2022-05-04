The Cambridge children will have a ‘visible’ role at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are set to take place next month, with a number of events scheduled across the UK to mark the monarch’s 70 years on the throne. As well as a four day weekend, there will be street parties, parades and concerts broadcast live from Buckingham Palace – and the Queen has even had some very special memorabilia created in her honour, from her very own Barbie doll to her own English sparkling wine.

Following their surprise visit to the UK before their trip to The Invictus Games, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited to join the family on the balcony for Trooping the Colour.

However, while the confirmed guest list remains top secret, it seems that the three Cambridge children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Price Louis, will play a ‘visible’ role in the celebrations, according to reports.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s little ones will play a ‘starring role’ over the long weekend as part of a ‘royal show of force’ as reported by The Telegraph.

It is believed they will make their debut in the carriage ride to Trooping the Colour and will likely watch the famous flyover from the balcony at Buckingham Palace along with other members of the royal family.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

It has been feared that the Queen may miss the celebrations, as one insider told the Daily Mail: ‘The assumption must now be that the Queen will not be present at events.

‘If Her Majesty does attend, it will be decided on the day and she will be accompanied by another member of the Royal Family.’

But aides are said to be ‘moving heaven and earth’ for the monarch to visit the royal box at the Platinum Jubilee Epsom Derby, as a source said: ‘She really is absolutely determined to attend.’

Not long to go!