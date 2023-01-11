Prince Harry says leaked Taliban comments from his book were taken out of context
"The most dangerous lie that they have told is that I somehow boasted about the number of people I killed."
Prince Harry (opens in new tab) says he wrote his memoir Spare so that he could tell his side of the story, but he has now spoken about how he believes some of his words were taken out of context ahead of its release this week.
While it was only officially released yesterday, the autobiography - which is a no-holds-barred account of his experience of growing up in one of the most famous families in the world - has already broken the UK record for the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, selling 400,000 copies on the first day.
However, before the public was able to get their hands on a copy, extracts leaked and sparkled headlines across the globe - from the accusation that Prince William physically assaulted him (opens in new tab), to his use of experimental drugs (opens in new tab).
In interviews this week, Harry has also spoken about his difficult relationship with Camilla, Queen Consort (opens in new tab) and said that Princess Diana would be 'heartbroken' to see how his relationship with William is playing out (opens in new tab).
Now, Harry has spoken about one story in particular that he feels was taken out of context, and has claimed it was given a 'dangerous' spin.
The Duke of Sussex appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and discussed the reaction to his comments about his time in Afghanistan.
Many newspapers covered the part of the memoir where Harry writes that he killed 25 Taliban fighters, but he told host Colbert: "The last few days have been hurtful and challenging, not being able to do anything about those leaks.
"Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told is that I somehow boasted about the number of people I killed in Afghanistan. If I heard anyone boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry. But it's a lie."
Adding that he felt that line was used to create shocking headlines, he continued: "It's really troubling and very disturbing that they can get away with it... My words are not dangerous - but the spin of my words are very dangerous to my family. That is a choice they've made."
He went on to say why he spoke about his time fighting in Afghanistan, saying: "My whole goal and my attempt with sharing that detail is to reduce the number of [veteran] suicides."
