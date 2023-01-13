Prince Harry had the sweetest thing to say about Prince George
He shared his excitement about becoming an uncle in his memoir Spare
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Prince Harry's memoir Spare (opens in new tab) was only officially released on Tuesday, but it has already gone on to break records, with Penguin Random House sharing that it sold 1.4 million copies in the UK, US and Canada on its first day - making it the 'largest first-day sales total for any non-fiction book' they've ever published.
The Duke of Sussex's 'raw, unflinching' look at his life as a member of the British royal family has dominated headlines over the last week, with the Prince detailing the deterioration of his relationship with Prince William (opens in new tab), why he thought of Camilla, Queen Consort as a 'villain' (opens in new tab) and sharing the texts between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) regarding the bridesmaid dress fallout.
Royal fans were even surprised to find out that Harry quotes the Spice Girls in his memoir (opens in new tab), with a clip of him reciting an iconic lyric in his audiobook going viral online.
However, those who have read Spare are also highlighting the Duke's sweet comments about his nephew, Prince George, and how he writes about his excitement in his autobiography.
George was born in July 2013, and Harry shares how he felt the moment he became an uncle for the first time.
He says: "I was an uncle. Willy and Kate had welcomed their first child, George, and he was beautiful.
"I couldn't wait to teach him about rugby and Rorke's Drift, flying and corridor cricket – and maybe give him a few pointers about how to survive life in the fishbowl."
Shortly after George's birth, Harry was asked about his nephew and spoke about becoming an uncle for the first time publicly, saying: "When I saw him [Prince George] he was crying as all babies do, but it's fantastic to have a new member of the family. I hope my brother knows how expensive my babysitting charges will be."
When a reporter asked him about his main duty as an uncle, he said: "To make sure he has a good upbringing, to keep him out of harm's way and make sure he has fun. The rest of it I leave up to the parents."
Spare (opens in new tab) is available to buy now.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Prince William has responded to a comment about Prince Harry’s book
Harry's memoir Spare was released on Tuesday.
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Kate Middleton braves the January weather in a stylish tartan coat
The Princess of Wales showed off her fashionable winter wardrobe
By Grace Lindsay
-
Florence Pugh says she's 'not complying' with Hollywood body standards
"I confused people when I refused to diet."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate and William watched Suits 'religiously' before meeting Meghan, claims Harry
"Now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph."
By Sarah Finley
-
Meghan and Harry's engagement interviewer responded to claim their talk was "orchestrated"
She doesn't quite agree
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royal fans react to Prince Harry quoting this famous Spice Girls lyric in his memoir
Turns out he's a fan like everybody else
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Meghan Markle's tailor speaks out about the Kate Middleton bridesmaid dress row
Prince Harry addressed the incident in his memoir
By Sarah Finley
-
Prince Harry says leaked Taliban comments from his book were taken out of context
"The most dangerous lie that they have told is that I somehow boasted about the number of people I killed."
By Sarah Finley
-
Queen Elizabeth 'wasn't surprised' Harry left the UK
"I think she was sad that it had got to that point."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry wants Archie and Lili to know their royal relatives
He's hoping for a reconciliation
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Diana would be "heartbroken" over Harry's relationship with William these days
The brothers are not speaking right now
By Iris Goldsztajn