Prince Harry had the sweetest thing to say about Prince George

Prince Harry's memoir Spare (opens in new tab) was only officially released on Tuesday, but it has already gone on to break records, with Penguin Random House sharing that it sold 1.4 million copies in the UK, US and Canada on its first day - making it the 'largest first-day sales total for any non-fiction book' they've ever published.

The Duke of Sussex's 'raw, unflinching' look at his life as a member of the British royal family has dominated headlines over the last week, with the Prince detailing the deterioration of his relationship with Prince William (opens in new tab), why he thought of Camilla, Queen Consort as a 'villain' (opens in new tab) and sharing the texts between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) regarding the bridesmaid dress fallout.

Royal fans were even surprised to find out that Harry quotes the Spice Girls in his memoir (opens in new tab), with a clip of him reciting an iconic lyric in his audiobook going viral online.

However, those who have read Spare are also highlighting the Duke's sweet comments about his nephew, Prince George, and how he writes about his excitement in his autobiography.

George was born in July 2013, and Harry shares how he felt the moment he became an uncle for the first time.

He says: "I was an uncle. Willy and Kate had welcomed their first child, George, and he was beautiful.

"I couldn't wait to teach him about rugby and Rorke's Drift, flying and corridor cricket – and maybe give him a few pointers about how to survive life in the fishbowl."

Shortly after George's birth, Harry was asked about his nephew and spoke about becoming an uncle for the first time publicly, saying: "When I saw him [Prince George] he was crying as all babies do, but it's fantastic to have a new member of the family. I hope my brother knows how expensive my babysitting charges will be."

When a reporter asked him about his main duty as an uncle, he said: "To make sure he has a good upbringing, to keep him out of harm's way and make sure he has fun. The rest of it I leave up to the parents."

Spare (opens in new tab) is available to buy now.