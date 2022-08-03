Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We have been patiently waiting for season five of The Crown ever since we binge-watched the entire fourth series back in 2020. And while we don’t know everything to expect just yet, we do know that it is about to be the most dramatic season yet.

But in terms of storylines, there is one plot that is expected to be omitted from the series – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the royal family.

Prince Harry is expected to “insist” Netflix’s The Crown does not recreate his and Meghan’s withdrawal from the Royal Family, an inside source has revealed.

It is no secret that Harry and Meghan have signed a deal for their own Netflix show. The pair signed a multi-year deal back in 2020, and do not want to be shown in Netflix’s The Crown.

Royal biographer, Angela Levin, spoke to TalkRadio last month, and revealed her and Harry’s personal conversation. It started with Harry asking her “are you watching The Crown?”

While at Kensington Palace he revealed to her that he will stop The Crown from using the couple’s experience in future plots, Harry admitted that he is a fan of the show.

“Yes, we’re all absolutely watching everything,” he explained. “But I’m going to insist it stops before it reaches me.'”

The pair are said to be to be filming an at-home docu-series which is already thought to have ruffled feathers. The pair were not allowed to film during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, and will be ‘cut off’ if they share any ‘private information’.

