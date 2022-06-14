Harry and Meghan will be ‘cut off’ from the royal family if they share any ‘private information’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and while they decided to keep a low profile over the bank holiday weekend they were spotted a handful of times.

They only made on official public appearance, attending a special service at St Paul’s Cathedral, but during their time in England they threw their daughter Lilibet a birthday party at their former home, Frogmore Cottage, before heading back to the US.

Despite claims that the Sussexes appearance would ‘overshadow’ the jubilee, the couple stayed out of the spotlight.

However, it has been reported that the Queen ‘banned’ Harry and Meghan from documenting parts of the trip, including her first meeting with Lilibet, due to fears of personal moments being shared to the public.

Now, royal expert Duncan Larcombe has said that if they share any details from the weekend they will be ‘cut off’ from the royal family for good.

Talking to Closer magazine, he said that following a successful trip to the UK and ‘cementing themselves as royals again’, partners like Spotify, Netflix and Penguin will ‘be eating it up.’

He told the publication: ‘But everything now depends on their behaviour moving forward. Clearly an olive branch has been extended by the royal family here.

‘But Harry and Meghan would ruin that if any private information about this weekend was spoken about to the press or revealed in a book.’

Larcombe added that if anything is leaked it will ruin the trust between them, saying: ‘It’s last-chance saloon for them now. If anything from the weekend leaked, I imagine they will be totally cut off and that’ll be it.

‘It’s very dangerous ground if they betray anyone now. But if they act appropriately and prove they can be trusted, it could be a huge step in the right direction and the start of a new beginning.’

It has not been confirmed whether their trip will feature in any of their TV, podcast or book deals.