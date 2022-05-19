Keeping Up With Harry And Meghan? The couple are said to be filming an at-home docu-series

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Get ready to add a new Netflix show to your must-watch list. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family in early 2020 and relocating to California, US, there has been a steady trickle of news about their upcoming projects. And the latest to add to the pile is, we’d say, pretty intriguing.

According to US celebrity and entertainment news website, Page Six, an at-home docu-series of the royal couple is on the cards and will air on Netflix.

Harry and Meghan signed a multi-year deal, rumoured to be worth as much as $240 million, with the streaming service back in 2020 after leaving the royal family. Although Meghan’s animated series, Pearl, was recently dropped by Netflix after the company saw a loss in subscribers, there are still projects with the royal duo in the works.

The couple were followed by Netflix cameras during their time at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands last month. The footage was captured for a documentary series Heart of Invictus.

There were also reports that the couple were followed by a filming crew on a trip to New York last September. It’s this footage, plus behind the scenes shots at their Californian home, that Page Six are anticipating will form part of the at-home docu-series.

A producer that Page Six have quoted about the potential docu-series, says that timings are still being discussed and that “things are up in the air”, as Netflix is said to be keen to air the series by the end of the year to tie in with Prince Harry’s memoir. The same article states that the ‘Sussex camp’ would rather it hit the streaming service in 2023.

The Sussexes, who are today celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary, live with their son, Archie and daughter, Lillibet in a $15 million house in the Californian community of Montecito on the West Coast of America.

It’s a starry area, with neighbours including the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Ariana Grande. It’s even rumoured that Winfrey recommended Santa Barbara County to the couple.

One thing is certain, a Kardashianesque peek into Prince Harry and Meghan’s California life is set to be a hot ticket.